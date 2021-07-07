Sri Lankan shares inch higher on industrial, consumer boost

July 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares edged higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in the industrial and consumer sectors.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 0.22% higher at 7,809.38. The index has added 0.8% so far this week, mostly helped by financial stocks.

* Among the top boosts on Wednesday, ice-cream and processed meat maker Ceylon Cold Stores rose 2.9%, while conglomerate Expolanka Holdings firmed 1.2%.

* Domestic coronavirus cases continued to rise, with total confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country increasing to 267,433 and the death toll standing at 3,313 as of Wednesday, according to health ministry data here.

* The island nation has so far fully vaccinated about 5.74% of its population, according to Johns Hopkins data here.

* Trading volume on the exchange fell to 55.9 million on Wednesday, from 63.5 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 367.2 million rupees, exchange data showed here.

* The equity market’s turnover was 1.36 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)