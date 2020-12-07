Sri Lankan shares log best day in a month led by financial, consumer stocks

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares logged their best day in a month on Monday in a broad rally, led by gains in consumer discretionary and financial stocks.
* The benchmark stock index ended up 1.2% at 6,473.76, gaining for a 10th straight session. It has advanced 5.6% this year so far.
* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 213.5 million from 236.1 million compared to the last full trading day.
* Browns Investments Plc and Hatton National Bank Plc were the biggest boost to the index, ending up 7.4% and 5.7%, respectively.
* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, off-loading 350.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.88 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 186.1 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:02 GMT, 0.32% weaker compared to last session’s close of 185.5, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.65% so far this year.
* Equity market turnover was 3.26 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.
* For a report on global markets, click
* For a report on major currencies, click
$1 = 186.1000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.