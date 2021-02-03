Sri Lankan shares rebound as financials gain

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday rebounded from a sharp fall in the previous session, led by gains in financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share Index ended 2.99% higher at 8,244.50.

* The index on Tuesday fell more than 6%, suffering its worst one-day fall since Oct. 5 last year and its second worst daily performance since late 2005.

* The benchmark had notched a 30% gain in 2021 as of last week, making Sri Lanka one of the world’s best performing equity markets this year. The index is currently up 21.7% for the year.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 182.5 million from 232.8 million a day earlier.

* Conglomerates LOLC and Expolanka Holdings were the top boosts to the benchmark, gaining about 4% and 8%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 393.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 6.22 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 193.00 against the dollar as of 1215 GMT, 0.26% stronger compared with the previous session, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 193.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)