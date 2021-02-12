Sri Lankan shares recover sharply to end 5% higher

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped four sessions of losses to close 5% higher on Friday, as financial and industrial stocks rebounded.

* The benchmark stock index ended up 5.1% at 7,985. Still, it shed 3.5% for the week, but is up 17.9% so far this year.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 194 against the U.S. dollar as of 1057 GMT, 0.26% lower for the day compared with last session’s close of 193.5, according to Refinitiv data.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 184.8 million from 198 million in the previous session.

* Ceramic wall tiles maker Lanka Walltiles Plc surged 34.4% and was the top percentage gainer on the index

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings Plc were among the top boosts, rising 12% and 10%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, off-loading 750.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.87 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 5.17 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click <FRX/ ($1 = 194.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)