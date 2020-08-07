Sri Lankan shares retreat from session highs as consumer staples drag

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed flat on Friday, as losses in consumer staples stocks offset gains made during the session after parliamentary elections handed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother an overwhelming majority.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended 0.01% lower at 5,176.48, after rising as much as 1.1% to a near five-month high earlier. However, the index posted its third straight weekly gain, closing the week 1% higher.

** The two-thirds majority secured by Rajapaksa’s party will see his brother and ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa take over as prime minister as the tourism-dependent nation struggles to recover from last year’s deadly attacks and the recent lockdowns to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

** S&P Global Ratings said the election results will help ease political and policy uncertainty that has weighed on business confidence, investment plans and overall growth prospects, although the risks to S&P’s sovereign rating on the island nation remained elevated.

** Lion Brewery (Ceylon) PLC fell 3.1% and was the biggest drag on the index, while Nestle Lanka PLC slipped 1.4%.

** Financial stocks provided some support, with Ceylinco Insurance PLC rising 4.2% and LOLC Development Finance PLC jumping 18.6%. Dairy firm Kotmale Holdings PLC climbed 5.4%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 155 million Sri Lankan rupees ($836,933.05) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 64.4 million shares from 45 million in the previous session.

** Equity market turnover was 1.59 billion Sri Lankan rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.2 against the dollar as of 1114 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)