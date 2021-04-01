Sri Lankan shares rise 1% on consumer, financial stocks

April 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed 1% higher on Thursday, driven by gains in consumer staple and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended up 1.01% at 7,193.28. The index posted a second straight weekly gain, rising 1.35%. The stock market will be closed on Friday for a holiday.

* Investment companies Carson Cumberbatch Plc and Browns Investments Plc were the top boosts to the index on Thursday, gaining 7.7% and 5.5%, respectively.

* Wall tiles maker Lanka Walltiles Plc and floor tiles maker Lanka Tiles Plc were the top drags on the index, sinking 77.2% and 77.5%, respectively.

* Trading volume rose to 86.3 million, from 45.1 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 387.2 million rupees ($1.95 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.54 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 199 against the U.S. dollar as of 1212 GMT, 0.25% weaker for the day compared with the previous session’s close of 198.5, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click