Sri Lankan shares rise as consumer, industrial stocks gain

July 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday, supported by gains in consumer and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 0.42% at 5040.88.

** Shares of Ceylon Beverage Holdings Plc and Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc rose 14% and 1.1% each and were among the top boosts on the index.

** Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc was the biggest drag, declining 2.1%

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 104.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($561,507.40) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, rose to 62.3 million compared with 29.8 million in the last full trading day

** Equity market turnover was 631.8 million Sri Lankan rupees

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.75 against the U.S. dollar as of 1111 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

