Sri Lankan shares rise as economic activity picks up in May

June 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares finished a touch higher on Tuesday, supported by industrial stocks, after data showed that manufacturing and services activity in the country picked up in May as coronavirus restrictions eased.

** The CSE All Share Index closed up 0.10% at 4,915.56.

** The purchasing managers' index for Sri Lanka's manufacturing and services sectors bounced in May from all-time lows recorded in April, official data showed here as the government lifted some restrictions imposed to contain the novel coronavirus.

** The country is also expected to release economic growth data for the first quarter on Tuesday.

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC rose 3.4% and was the top boost to the index, while Sampath Bank PLC climbed 3.1%.

** However, consumer goods stocks capped the gains on the index, with cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC sliding 3.6% and beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores PLC dropping 5.4%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 543.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.92 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume fell to about 25.5 million, compared with 30.9 million in the previous session.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 186 against the U.S. dollar as of 1106 GMT, 0.05% lower for the day compared with last session’s close of 185.9, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.59% so far this year.

** Equity market turnover was 1.06 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)