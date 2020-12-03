Sri Lankan shares rise as financial, consumer staples stocks gain

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares extended their rise for an eighth straight session on Thursday, helped by gains in financial and consumer staples stocks.

** The CSE All Share index closed 0.22% higher at 6,359.99.

** Ceylinco Insurance, which rose 5.4%, was the biggest boost to the index

** Other top boosts included Nestle Lanka and Cargills (Ceylon), ending up 2.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 137.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($740,043.06) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 3.44 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.8 against the dollar.

($1 = 185.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)