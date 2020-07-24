Sri Lankan shares rise as industrial, financial stocks gain

July 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday as gains in industrial and financial stocks boosted risk sentiment.
** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.48% higher at 5,065.30, posting a weekly gain of 1.54%.
** Shares of Ceylinco Insurance Plc and Carson Cumberbatch Plc rose 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively, and were among the top boosts on the index.
** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 109.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($589,502.02) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index inched down to 62.1 million, compared with 62.3 million in the last full trading day.
** Equity market turnover was 871.9 million Sri Lankan rupees.
** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.75 against the U.S. dollar as of 1240 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.
Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath