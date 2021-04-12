Sri Lankan shares rise as industrials, consumer staples gain

April 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed over 1% higher on Monday, rising for an eighth straight session, boosted by consumer staples and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index gained 1.34% to close at 7,558.28 points. The index is up over 11.5% for the year.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and Hayleys Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 5.4% and 8%, respectively.

* The country’s central bank last week held its key rates steady and promised an accommodative monetary policy to support economic recovery.

* Trading volume dropped to 87.9 million from 169.2 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 539 million rupees ($2.68 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 3.51 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 201.00 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1116 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)