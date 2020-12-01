Sri Lankan shares rise as industrials, financials gain

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, powered by gains in industrial and financial firms.

** The CSE All Share index closed 1.18% higher at 6,317.46.

** Browns Investment and Commercial Bank of Ceylon were the biggest boosts to the index, gaining 8% and 2.8%, respectively.

** Trading volume on the main index rose to 111.9 million, from 82.8 million in the previous session.

** Sri Lanka’s consumer prices rose 4.1% year on year in November, compared with a 4% rise in October, data from the island nation’s statistics department showed on Monday.

** Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, offloading 160.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($862,829.48) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 2.53 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.9 against the dollar.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)