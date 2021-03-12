Sri Lankan shares rise as industrials, financials gain

March 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, posting their best weekly gain in seven, driven by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share Index ended 0.5% higher at 7,247.48. For the week, the index gained 2.7%, its best weekly gain since the week-ending Jan. 22.

* Trading volume fell to 29.3 million from 31.4 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 216.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.11 million), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.03 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 196.00 against the dollar as of 1355 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 196.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)