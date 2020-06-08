Industrials
Sri Lankan shares rise as industrials, financials stocks gain

June 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose on Monday, snapping a five-day losing streak, helped by gains in industrials, financials and consumer stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 1.27% at 4841.85.

** Trading volume was recorded at 65.8 million on Monday.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 185.4 against the U.S. dollar as of 1210 GMT, about 0.2% weaker compared with last session’s close of 185.05, according to Refinitiv data.

** Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc rose 4.5% and were the biggest boost to the index.

** Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, offloading about 1.40 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.57 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 2.01 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.0500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

