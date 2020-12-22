Sri Lankan shares rise as industrials, materials stocks rally

BENGALURU, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose for a second session to close marginally higher on Tuesday, led by a rally in industrials and materials stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended up 0.2% at 6,634.92. The index is up 8.3% for the year so far.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 939.24 million compared to 94.14 million on Monday.

* Melstacorp Plc and Ceylinco Insurance Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, ending up 3.9% and 4.8%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 272.73 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.44 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 189 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:45 GMT, 0.75% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 187.6, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 4.25% so far this year.

* Equity market turnover was 5.84 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 189.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)