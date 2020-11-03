Sri Lankan shares rise driven by industrials, financial stocks

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Tuesday boosted by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended up 2.27% at 5,843.27.

** Shares in conglomerates ExpoLanka holdings and John Keells Holdings rose 21.2% and 2.6%, respectively, and were among the top boosts to the index.

** Commercial Leasing & Finance jumped 24.3% and was the top percentage gainer.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 169 million from 70.9 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 440.3 million rupees ($2.39 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 2.71 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)