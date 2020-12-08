Sri Lankan shares rise for 11th session as financial, industrial stocks gain

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose for an 11th straight session on Tuesday, riding on gains in financial and industrial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended up 1.39% at 6,564, its highest closing level since Feb. 23, 2018.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 326.2 million from 213.5 million in the previous session.

* Browns Investments Plc and Hatton National Bank Plc were the top boosts to the index, ending the day 10.7% and 5.4% higher, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 225.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.21 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 186.1 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:39 GMT.

* Equity market turnover was 4.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

