Sri Lankan shares rise for fifth session as industrial, consumer stocks surge

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a fifth straight session on Monday, driven by gains in industrial and consumer stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 0.95% at 5,490.60. The index gained 2.4% last week.

** Shares of fast-moving consumer goods company Hemas Holdings Plc and conglomerate Melstacorp Plc rose about 10% and 8.8%, respectively, and were the biggest boosts to the index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 110.1 million from 93.7 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 430.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.33 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 2.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)