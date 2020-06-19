Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Sri Lankan shares rise for fourth session as consumer stocks rally

June 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fourth straight session on Friday, driven by gains in tobacco and beverage stocks.

** The CSE All Share Index rose 0.27% to 4,990.42, its highest close since mid-March. The index ended the week with a gain of 1.5%.

** Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc drove the gains, rising 2.1%, while beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores Plc jumped 3.7%.

** Conglomerate Carson Cumberbatch Plc kept gains in check with a 7.6% drop.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 375.3 million rupees ($2.01 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume fell to about 32 million, compared with 37.6 million in the previous session.

** Equity market turnover was 1.03 billion rupees, data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.5500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

