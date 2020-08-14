Sri Lankan shares rise for fourth session as industrial stocks gain

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose for a fourth straight session, closing at more than a five-month high on Friday, helped mainly by gains in industrial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended 0.50% higher at 5,261.99, its highest closing level since March 10.

** Sri Lanka’s June trade deficit narrowed year on year to $161 million, according to data from central bank that came after market closed

** Conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC and Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, climbing 4.3% to 124.60 rupees and 6.9% to 598.90 rupees, respectively.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 1.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.76 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 119.3 million shares from 63.2 million in the previous session.

** Equity market turnover was 3.41 billion Sri Lankan rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 183.50 against the dollar as of 1200 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 183.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)