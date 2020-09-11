Sri Lankan shares rise for fourth session on financial, consumer stocks boost

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a fourth straight session on Friday, helped by gains in financial and consumer stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 0.7% at 5,438.91. The index gained 2.4% this week.

** Shares of Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka rose 4.4%, while Amana Bank rose 20%, and were among the biggest boosts to the index.

** Shares of Ceylon Tobacco Company fell 0.5%, making it the biggest drag on the index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 93.7 million from 133.7 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 385.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.09 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 1.64 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

($1 = 184.4500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)