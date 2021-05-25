Sri Lankan shares rise for second day on financials boost

May 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, helped by gains in the financial and consumer sectors, ahead of a two-day market holiday.

* The CSE All-Share Index closed up 0.6% at 7,278.24.

* Conglomerate LOLC Holdings and ground freight and logistics group were the top two boosts to the index, rising 2.2% and 3.2%, respectively.

* Sri Lanka reported 2,971 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, with the death toll reaching 1,243 and only about 1.53% of the country's population being fully vaccinated so far, as per Johns Hopkins data here.

* The United States on Monday warned against travel to the island nation due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

* Trading volumes fell to 51.3 million from 101 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 173.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($876,962.03), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.09 billion rupees, the data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 197.50 against the U.S. dollar as of 1205 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 197.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)