Sri Lankan shares rise for seventh session as consumer, financial stocks gain

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a seventh straight session on Wednesday, supported by gains in financial and consumer stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 0.93% at 5,585.40.

** Shares of Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka and conglomerate MelstaCorp rose 8% and 9% respectively, and were the biggest boosts to the index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 185.1 million from 157.4 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 495.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.68 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 3.53 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

($1 = 184.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)