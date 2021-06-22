Sri Lankan shares rise for sixth day on consumer staples boost

June 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday for a sixth straight session, driven by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.
* The CSE All-Share Index ended 0.22% higher at 7,743.71.
* Lender LOLC Development Finance rose for a sixth straight session, surging 25%, and was the top boost along with conglomerate Carson Cumberbatch Plc, which gained about 18%.
** LOLC Development surged 121% last week and has advanced 56.3% so far this week.
* Sri Lanka reported 241,820 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, and 2,633 deaths, according to health ministry data here.
* The island nation has fully vaccinated only 3.80% of its population so far, Johns Hopkins data here showed on Tuesday.
* Last week, the country's central bank said here earnings from the tourism sector remained subdued in April, but workers' remittances continued to grow compared with the same period last year.
* Trading volume on Tuesday rose to 67.7 million from 62.5 million in the previous session.
* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 240.7 million rupees, exchange data showed here.
* Equity market turnover was 1.94 billion rupees, according to exchange data.
Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
