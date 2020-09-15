Sri Lankan shares rise for sixth session as consumer, industrial stocks gain

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, helped by gains in industrial and consumer stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 0.78% at 5,533.69.

** Shares of Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka and conglomerate Richard Pieris & Company Plc rose 6.7% and 16.7%, respectively, and were among the biggest boosts to the index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 157.4 million from 110.1 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 1.02 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.53 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 3.21 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.3 rupees against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)