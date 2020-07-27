Sri Lankan shares rise for third day as financial, consumer stocks jump

July 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares jumped for a third straight session on Monday, led by gains in financial and consumer staples stocks.
** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.79% higher at 5,105.12.
** Shares of Ceylinco Insurance Plc and Ceylon Theatres rose 10.8% and 8.4%, respectively, and were the top boosts to the index.
** Activated carbon maker Haycarb Plc and industrial conglomerate Hayleys Plc were the biggest drags on the index, shedding 6% and 3.2%, respectively.
** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 171.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($921,781) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index climbed to 72 million shares, compared with 62.1 million in the previous session.
** Equity market turnover was 1.03 billion Sri Lankan rupees.
** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.70 against the U.S. dollar as of 1210 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.
** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)