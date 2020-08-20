Sri Lankan shares rise for third session as central bank expects faster economic recovery

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose for a third session on Thursday, helped by consumer staples and financial stocks, as the island nation’s central bank said it expected a faster economic recovery in the fourth quarter and kept interest rates unchanged.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index rose 0.17% to 5,360.28.

** The Central bank of Sri Lanka kept benchmark interest rates unchanged on Thursday after an unusually large cut last month to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

** The bank "will continue to monitor domestic and global macroeconomic and financial market developments and take further measures to support the economy," it said in a statement here

** Beer maker Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc and Ceylon Cold Stores Plc were the biggest boost to the index, climbing 11.5% and 3.7%, respectively.

** Equity market turnover was 2.04 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($11.07 million).

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index nearly halved from the previous session to 116.7 million.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 294.9 million rupees worth of shares

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 184.35 against the dollar as of 1148 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 184.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)