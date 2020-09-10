Sri Lankan shares rise for third session as financial, consumer stocks jump

Bonds News
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher for a third straight session on Thursday, driven by gains in consumer, industrial and financial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed up 0.54% at 5,399.54.

** Shares of investment management firms Carson Cumberbatch and Browns Investments were the biggest boosts to the index, rising 5.8% and 8%, respectively.

** Shares of Ceylon Tobacco Company fell 2.1% and were the biggest drag on the index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 133.7 million, from 102.2 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 289.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.57 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 2.67 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George; Editing by Aditya Soni)

