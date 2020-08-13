Sri Lankan shares rise for third session, financial and industrial stocks lead

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose for a third straight session and settled at more than a five-month high on Thursday, driven by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended 0.29% higher at 5,235.61, its highest closing level since March 6.

** Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC rose 3% to a more than five-month high of 83.4 rupees, while cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC advanced 1%.

** Conglomerate Hayleys PLC soared 12% to its highest in 1-1/2 years.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 280.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.53 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 63.2 million shares from 67.5 million in the previous session.

** Equity market turnover was 1.92 billion Sri Lankan rupees.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 182.8 against the dollar as of 1048 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 182.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)