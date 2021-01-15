Sri Lankan shares rise nearly 4% as financials, industrials boost

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Financial and industrial stocks boosted Sri Lankan shares nearly 4% higher on Friday, a day after the stock market was closed for a holiday.

* The benchmark stock index ended up 3.91% at 7,734.57, its best session since Feb. 2012. The index rose 8.6% for the week, its eleventh straight weekly gain.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 433.45 million from 401.10 million in the previous session.

* Holding company Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 24.9% and 13.6%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 300.2 million rupees ($1.56 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 192.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 12:24 GMT, 0.52% weaker for the day, compared to last session’s close of 191.5, according to Refinitiv data.

* Equity market turnover was 12.46 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* Separately, Sri Lanka’s November trade deficit narrowed year-over-year to $565 million, data from the central bank showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 192.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)