Sri Lankan shares rise on consumer staples boost

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s main stock index closed higher on Friday and eked out a slight gain for the week, helped by advances in stocks of consumer staples companies.

** The CSE All Share Index ended 0.4% higher at 6,085. It edged up 0.04% for the week, marking its third straight weekly gain.

** Liquor maker Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC gained for a third straight session and was the biggest boost. It closed 5.6% higher at its best level since August 2018.

** Food retailer Cargills (Ceylon) PLC climbed 3.7%.

** Sri Lanka Telecom PLC slipped 1.8% and was the biggest drag on the index.

** Trading volume on the benchmark index fell to 51.1 million from 92.5 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 289.1 million rupees ($1.56 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.5 billion rupees, the data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185 against the U.S. dollar.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)