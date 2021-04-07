Sri Lankan shares rise on financial, consumer boost

April 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in the financial and consumer staples sectors.

* The CSE All-Share Index notched its fourth straight session of gains, closing 0.41% higher at 7,310.26.

* Conglomerate Melstacorp Plc and tile manufacturer Royal Ceramics Plc were among the top boosts to the index, gaining 4.3% and 6.1%, respectively.

* Trading volume rose to 97.7 million from 69.2 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 187.5 million rupees ($937,500.00) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 5.16 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 200.0 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1112 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 200.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Maju Samuel)