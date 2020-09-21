Sri Lankan shares rise, textile manufacturer Hayleys Fabric hits near 9-year high

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose on Monday, trading higher for a 10th straight session, with the rupee touching a week high.

** The benchmark stock index closed up 0.7% at 5,762.71. It rose 5.2% in the past week and is down 6.7% for the year so far.

** The most heavily traded companies by volume on the CSE index were Browns Investments Plc, Expolanka Holdings Plc and Hayleys Fabric Plc.

** Investment firm Browns rose as much as 7.14% to an over 17-week high while conglomerate Expolanka Holdings rose over 4%

** Textile manufacturer Hayleys Fabric rose as much as 10% to a near nine year high

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was at 182.01 million compared to previous trading day volume of 146.2 million.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 757.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.08 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.4 against the U.S. dollar as of 09:48 GMT, 0.03% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 185.45, according to Refinitiv data.

** The currency is down 2.26% so far this year.

** Equity market turnover was 3.54 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)