Sri Lankan shares see worst day in a month as consumer staples, industrials drag

BENGALURU, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell the most in a month on Thursday, dragged down by losses in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended down 0.5% at 6,624.15. It is up 8.1% for the year so far.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 610.33 million compared to 410.41 million a day earlier.

* Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and Browns Investment Plc were the biggest drags to the index, losing 2.3% and 4.9%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 112.85 million rupees ($603,475.94) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 186.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:42 GMT, 0.21% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 186.9, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.87% so far this year.

* Equity market turnover was 4.44 billion rupees, data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 187.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)