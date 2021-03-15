Sri Lankan shares slide as industrials, financials fall

March 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday, driven by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share Index ended 1.20% lower at 7,160.41.

** Conglomerates LOLC and John Keells Holding were the top two drags on the index.

* Trading volume climbed to 31.5 million from 29.3 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 140.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($709,367) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 812.4 million rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 197.50 against the dollar as of 1145 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 197.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)