Sri Lankan shares slip after five days of gains

May 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped a five-session winning streak on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index ended 0.19% lower at 7,341.03, having risen 3.1% over the last five sessions.

* The country on Wednesday suspended all flight arrivals into the island nation starting Friday until May 31, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

* On Tuesday, the South Asian country recorded 2,518 new coronavirus infections. Cases had risen by a daily record of 2,672 on May 9.

* Ceylon Tobacco and activated carbon manufacturer Haycarb were the top two drags on the CSE All-Share Index, falling 1% and 5.9% respectively.

* Trading volumes rose to 143.7 million from 139.8 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 90.4 million Sri Lankan rupees, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.32 billion rupees, the data showed.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru and Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; editing by Uttaresh.V)