Sri Lankan shares slip as financial stocks drag

BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares slipped on Wednesday, snapping a two-session winning steak, dragged down by losses in financial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended down 0.1% at 6,629.02. It is up 8.2% so far this year.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 94.03 million compared to 939.24 million, a day earlier.

* Carson Cumberbatch Plc and Ceylon Tobacco were the biggest boosts to the index, ending up 4% and 0.7%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 484.79 million rupees ($2.55 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 190 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:54 GMT, 0.53% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 189, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 4.8% so far this year.

* Equity market turnover was 2.72 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 190.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)