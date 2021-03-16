Sri Lankan shares slip as industrials, consumer staples fall

March 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in industrial and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All Share Index closed 0.57% lower at 7,119.7.

* Conglomerate LOLC and Ceylon Cold Stores were the top two drags on the index.

* Trading volume climbed to 83.2 million from 31.5 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 101.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($511,616.16) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 1.23 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 198 against the dollar as of 1035 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 198.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)