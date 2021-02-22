Sri Lankan shares slip as industrials, financials drag

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Monday, snapping three sessions of gains, as industrial and financial stocks declined.

* The benchmark stock index ended 2.57% lower at 7,597.51.

* Lanka ORIX Leasing company slid 7.4% to be the biggest drag on the index, followed by a 2.8% fall in conglomerate John Keells Holdings.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 130.4 million, from 199.5 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing 80.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($413,953.49) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.35 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 193.5 against the U.S. dollar, as of 1057 GMT.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 193.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)