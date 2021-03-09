Sri Lankan shares slip as industrials weigh

March 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended modestly lower on Tuesday, led by a decline in industrial stocks.

* The CSE All Share Index ended 0.29% lower at 7,296.88. The move followed a sharp rise on Monday.

* Trading volume climbed to 143.9 million from 92.4 million in the previous session.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the top two drags on the index.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 185 million Sri Lankan rupees ($943,878), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.78 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 196.00 against the dollar as of 1200 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 196.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)