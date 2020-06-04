Sri Lankan shares slip as realty, healthcare sectors fall

June 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell marginally in low-volume trading on Thursday, as losses in real estate and healthcare stocks offset gains in financial and industrial sectors, while the rupee strengthened for a fifth consecutive session.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed down 0.03% at 4,781.03, ending in the red for a fifth straight day.

** Trading volume on the benchmark index slumped to 14.8 million from 49.1 million on Wednesday.

** Meanwhile, the island nation’s U.S. dollar-denominated government bond jumped as much as 5.9 cents, its second day of sharp gains

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 185.4 against the U.S. dollar as of 1128 GMT, about 0.2% stronger compared with last session’s close of 185.75, according to Refinitiv data.

** Real estate firm Property Development Plc and hospital operator Asiri Hospital Holdings PLC were among the biggest drags, falling 11.8% and 5.3%, respectively.

** Insurer Ceylinco Insurance PLC rose the most at 18.1%.

** Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday said it had revised three Sri Lankan non-financial corporates’ ratings a week after it recalibrated the country’s national rating scale.

** Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, offloading 276.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.49 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 605.1 million Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

** For a report on global markets, click

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 185.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)