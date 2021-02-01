Sri Lankan shares slip for second day, rupee falls

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell on Friday, while a slide in financial stocks drove equities lower for a second straight session.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 193.50 against the dollar as of 1215 GMT, 1.57% weaker for the day compared with the previous session’s close of 190.50, according to Refinitiv data.

* Sri Lanka’s benchmark stock index ended 1.17% lower at 8,567.07.

* The index has hit multiple all-time highs in recent weeks, and is still up 26.5% so far in 2021, among the strongest equity gains this year for emerging markets.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 2.87 billion from 336 million in the previous session.

* Microfinance firm LOLC Development Finance and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc were the top drags on the benchmark, falling 17.7% and 3.7%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 532.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.8 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 23.75 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

