Sri Lankan shares slip for third day as financials, consumer goods weigh

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed a touch lower for the third straight session on Monday, weighed down by losses in financials and consumer goods stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended 0.09% lower at 6,076.92.

** Commercial Bank of Ceylon slipped 1.3%, conglomerate Bukit Darah fell 4.7% and liquor maker Distilleries Company Of Sri Lanka slid 2.7%.

** A 4.1% gain in conglomerate Hemas Holdings Plc curbed some losses in the benchmark index.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index slipped to 58.4 million from 70.9 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 138.9 million rupees ($751,420.07) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 1.39 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.9 against the U.S. dollar.

($1 = 184.8500 Sri Lankan rupees)