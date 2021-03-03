Sri Lankan shares slump to 7-week low as financials slide ahead of rate decision

March 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares dropped to their lowest in more than seven weeks on Wednesday as financial stocks slid ahead of the central bank’s decision on interest rates.

* The benchmark stock index ended down 2.1% at 7,193.09, its lowest since Jan. 11. The index is off around 20% from its lifetime high hit on Jan. 29, when it saw the best start to the year for any stock market in the world.

* Sri Lanka central bank’s monetary board is due to release its decision on policy rates and its stance at 0200 GMT on Thursday.

* The bank has held key rates steady in its previous four monetary policy reviews, after having aggressively cut rates to lift the island nation’s economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

* On Wednesday, financial services conglomerate LOLC Holdings tumbled 5.5%, stock exchange data showed, hitting its lowest since Feb. 17.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index climbed to 141 million from 66.7 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 420.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.16 million), according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.43 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* * The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 194.5 against the U.S. dollar as of 1058 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 195.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)