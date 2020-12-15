Sri Lankan shares snap 15-day rally as financial stocks drag

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday, after 15 straight sessions of gains, dragged down by losses in financial stocks.

* The benchmark stock index ended down 0.4% at 6,631.89. It rose 0.3% in the past week and is up 8.2% so far this year.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 221.31 million from 168.24 million in the previous session.

* Brown Investments Plc and Nestle Lanka Plc were the biggest boosts on the index, ending up 5.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

* Conglomerate John Keells Holdings and liquor maker Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc were the top drags on the index, closing down 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 92.5 million rupees ($495,447.24) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 186.7 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:50 GMT, 0.11% higher for the day compared to last session’s close of 186.9, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 2.98% so far this year.

* Equity market turnover was 2.52 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

* For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 186.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)