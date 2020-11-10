Sri Lankan shares snap 5-session gaining streak as industrials, materials drag

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Tuesday, snapping a five-session winning streak, as losses in industrials and materials overshadowed gains in financial stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended 0.3% lower at 6,095.89.

** Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings was the biggest drag on the index, slipping 9.2%, while Commercial Bank of Ceylon was the top boost, rising 4.5%.

** Refrigerator and washing machine manufacturer Regnis Lanka slipped 14.4% to end the day as the top percentage loser.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 129.8 million from 225.2 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 272.3 million rupees ($1.48 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Equity market turnover was 3.61 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.50 against the U.S. dollar.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)