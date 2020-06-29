Sri Lankan shares snap 9-day winning streak as industrial stocks drag

June 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday after nine straight sessions of gains, weighed by shares of industrial companies.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended down 0.19% at 5,153.77.

** Industrial conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and beverage maker Ceylon Cold Stores were the biggest drags to the index, falling 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

** On the other hand, giving the biggest boost was Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc up about 0.5%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 486.4 million sri lankan rupees ($2.61 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** Trading volume fell to 34.4 million from 47.2 million in the previous session, while equity market turnover was 1.19 billion rupees.

** The rupee was quoted at 186.1 against the dollar at 1157 GMT. The currency is 2.65% weaker so far this year.

($1 = 186.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)