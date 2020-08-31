Sri Lankan shares snap four-day losing streak as industrials, consumer staples gain

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped four straight sessions of losses and closed higher on Monday, lifted by gains in industrial and consumer staples stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index closed 0.16% higher at 5,329.33.

** The island nation’s most valuable stock John Keells Holdings Plc rose 1.72%, while consumer goods-to-restaurants conglomerate Cargills (Ceylon) Plc gained about 4.6%, among the session’s top boosts.

** However, gains were capped by investment manager Browns Investments Plc, which shed 4.17%.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 70.1 million, from 40.8 million in the previous session.

** Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 587.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.16 million) worth of shares.

** Equity market turnover was 1.37 billion Sri Lankan rupees, exchange data showed.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 185.80 against the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 185.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)