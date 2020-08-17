Sri Lankan shares snap four-day winning streak as financials drag

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower for the first time in five sessions on Monday, dragged down by financial and healthcare stocks.

** The benchmark CSE All Share Index ended 0.20% lower at 5,251.61.

** Sri Lanka’s July manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was at 64.6 index points against 67.3 index points in June, according to data from central bank that came after market closed.

** Royal Ceramics Lanka fell 2.1%, while ACL Cables dropped 3.2% and were top drags on the index.

** Equity market turnover was 1.65 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.99 million).

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, when compared to the last full trading day, was 26.9% lower​ at 87.22 million.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 183.60 against the dollar as of 1404 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

** Daily market summary was not updated on the stock exchange’s website as of 1416 GMT

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 183.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)