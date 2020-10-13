Sri Lankan shares snap four sessions of gains to end lower

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, weighed by financial and healthcare stocks.

** The benchmark stock index ended down 0.65% at 5,802.97.

** Investment firm Carson Cumberbatch Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc were the top drags to the index, falling 3.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

** Rubber glove manufacturer Dipped Products Plc was the top boost to the index, up 20.3%.

** Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index, when compared to the last full trading day, was 61.4% higher at 582.04 million.

** Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 184.5 million rupees ($1.00 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

** The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 184.35 against the U.S. dollar as of 1216 GMT, 0.08% lower for the day compared to last session’s close of 184.2, according to Refinitiv data.

** Equity market turnover was 5.04 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

** For a report on major currencies, click ($1 = 184.3500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)